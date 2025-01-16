Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool missed out on signing Martin Zubimendi in last summer’s transfer window and Arsenal have now been linked.

Xabi Alonso has revealed the advice he gave to Martin Zubimendi while coming through the ranks at Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi is one of the most highly-coveted midfielders in Europe, having helped Spain win the 2024 European Championships. Last summer, Liverpool were keen to sign him and were willing to meet a £51 million release clause installed in his Sociedad contract.

However, despite being Arne Slot's top target after succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Anfield head coach, Zubimendi could not be persuaded to leave his boyhood club. He graduated through the San Sebastian outfit’s academy and has gone on to make a total of 209 first-team appearances, scoring eight goals.

While in the Sociedad youth set-up, Zubimendi was coached by Liverpool 2005 Champions League-winning midfielder Alonso. The ex-Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star, another Sociedad academy product, was part of the documentary The Spirit of Real Sociedad for Movistar Plus+ and spoke about working with Zubimendi.

Alonso (via Noticias de Gipuzkoa) revealed he had to make Zubimendi 'accept' how good of a player he is on the pitch, having not believed it. “How good he was on the pitch, he didn't quite believe it off it,” said Alonso. “Look, Martin, you have to accept it.”

In addition, the current Bayer Leverkusen head coach admitted he has a 'weakness' for Zubimendi and suggested that he might have turned down a move to Liverpool and remains in the Basque country because: “When you talk about a nice player project, Martin's case is perfect. Players of this level, who have been fighting for the project for so many years and see the potential it has; that is because many things are being done well.”

Zubimendi future

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are out in front to sign Zubimendi at the end of the season. However, Spanish newspaper AS claimed that the 25-year-old is only focusing on the task at hand at Sociedad and is growing tired of hearing rumours about his future.

After failing to sign 15-cap Spain international, Liverpool did not look to recruit an alternative. Instead, Slot decided to deploy Ryan Gravenberch in the number-six role to give the Reds more control in the engine room. Gravenberch has been one of Liverpool’s top performers as they lead the Premier League title race by six points.

Speaking after the summer transfer window shut, Slot said: “There is no point talking about Zubimendi anymore because he stayed with Real Sociedad and we’ve moved on and we are really happy with Ryan.

“You see a Ryan who is full of confidence and that comes normally with good performances and trusting your team-mates and knowing that you can do what you have to at that level. “I wouldn’t say I am surprised because he’s Dutch, I’m Dutch, so I saw him playing at Ajax when he came up into the first team.

“Everybody saw back then what a special talent he was and probably for that reason he went to two amazing clubs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. You can only go to these clubs if they see you have a lot of quality. Then it is up to us to make sure we get the best out of him and that is not only down to what we, as a training staff, do but also he is the most important for that.”