Conor Bradley injury update after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Arne Slot has provided an injury update on Conor Bradley after being forced off in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

The right-back came off the bench to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold - who had scored the equaliser - midway through the second half. But Bradley went down hurt in the closing stages and could not continue as he was replaced by Jarell Quansah.

What’s been said

The Northern Ireland international sustained a hamstring injury earlier this campaign which sidelined him for more than a month. And Slot has admitted Bradley is likely to miss Sunday’s trip to Manchester City and then the clash against Newcastle United. The Anfield head coach said at his post-match press conference: “It's difficult but he felt a bit when he made a sprint. He tried to continue but had to go out.

“All the time with injuries, I always say if the player wants to go out himself, it's not a promising sign. That will probably lead to the fact he’s 99.9% sure he is not available against City and I don’t expect him against Newcastle as well. Then we will have to see if it’s one or two weeks or if it’s going to be even longer.”

‘I am not happy’

Liverpool missed the chance to move 10 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table after being forced to share the spoils against Villa.

Mo Salah opened the scoring for the Reds in the 29th minute but Villa hit back to lead at half-time through goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins. Liverpool levelled 16 minutes into the second half through Trent Alexander-Arnold and then Darwin Nunez spurned a huge chance from just yards out to put the visitors ahead.

Slot admitted that Liverpool would have been worth of all three points at Villa Park. He told BBC Sport: “It was a great game. Going in 2-1 down at half-time didn't feel like the game went for us like that but I was disappointed. We came out in the second half and scored 2-2 and had some good chances to make it 3-2 and then we could even have lost it. It was a great game but I am not happy with the result.

"I felt we defended well but I can't come up with a lot of Villa chances. You need to have a neutral set-piece balance or positive and we conceded one and did not score one. We scored two good goals and created enough chances to get the winner.

"We played Wolves away and beat them 2-1 and in the final minutes, it was tough for us as well. These players are used to this and are used to playing for trophies. Today we played very well but that also has to do with the style of play of the other team.

"Every team has to play every team twice and this week is Villa away and City away but again we did not lose. We desired more and that is the only thing we can blame ourselves for a few times now we did not get what we deserved. We must not make a habit of that."