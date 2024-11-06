Liverpool earned a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Arne Slot has insisted that he wants Liverpool to play with a high press as he jokingly refuted Jamie Carragher’s tactical analysis.

Slot’s magnificent start as Reds head coach continued as masterminded a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Luis Diaz fired a hat-trick and Cody Gakpo was on target to move Liverpool top of the European standings. They also sit at the summit of the Premier League after a 2-1 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

In the Brighton win, Liverpool scored two goals within three minutes, with the Anfield atmosphere rocking. The same occurred against Leverkusen, with Diaz breaking the deadlock in the 61st minute and Gakpo nodding home two minutes later.

After Brighton, Carragher analysed the Reds’ performance in Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football and suggested that Slot did not want ‘end-to-end’ football and Darwin Nunez was pressing like a ‘madman’.

But Slot insisted that is not the case. Carragher was on punditry duties on CBS Sports for Liverpool’s win over Leverkusen and Slot joked with the Anfield legend: “It’s a nice experience [the Anfield atmosphere]. I saw your presentation about those few minutes [against Brighton]. Most of the time in your career, you’ve been right but in this situation maybe were not well informed. I like a high press, just as much Jurgen liked it. It’s one of the reasons why Liverpool and Richard (Hughes, sporting director) came to me, our playing style is quite similar.

“What I do agree with you, Jamie, is maybe with the ball, risk-reward, sometimes wait a bit long to play the ball in behind. But we always want our from our players is we press them really high.”

Slot also revealed that he’s set to have breakfast with Carragher and Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan coming up - as he politely declined an invite to be a guest on Monday Night Football. “This is the second time in a week you invite me for something,” Slot added. “If I’m right, there’s a charity breakfast between you, Billy Hogan and me for your charity and I even have to go to your Monday evening show!”

On Slot, Carragher said: “I love him. Hes got his top of the Premier League, we’re top of the Champions League. I love this man.”