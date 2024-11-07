England squad: The Liverpool star has been in great form and earned a deserved call-up.

There were mixed fortunes for two Merseyside players as Liverpool’s Curtis Jones earned a call-up to the England squad.

Everton’s Jake O’Brien was left out of the Ireland squad due to his lack of playing time under Sean Dyche and he faces a difficult challenge to re-establish himself after starring at Lyon last season. For England, it is Lee Carsley’s last international break in charge before handing over the reigns to Thomas Tuchel after their final two UEFA Nations League games. Jones has been called up alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and joins a squad packed full of top-class talent.

Curtis Jones England call-up

Having recently broken into the Liverpool side, he has produced star performances against Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen, adding goals and assists to his output and managing to displace Dominik Szoboszlai in the advanced midfield role.

Carsley, who coached Jones in the U21 set-up, hailed him as one of the best he’s ever worked with at his England squad announcement. “He’s a player that I highly rate; he’s one of the best players I’ve worked with in terms of his ability. I think he’s shown a consistent level and he’s showed he can score goals and assists and we’ve had a lot of success together in the past and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Jake O’Brien omitted again

The Irish defender was signed in the summer from Lyon with high hopes of becoming a strong addition to Dyche’s squad. However, he has been left on the bench most weeks with Michael Keane entrusted in the absence of Jarrad Branthwaite. Having played just 206 minutes so far this season, he will be frustrated as he isn’t in line to build upon the three caps he has earned for his national team. Plus, with Branthwaite’s return, he will struggle even further to get into the side.