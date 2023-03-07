The two full-backs took turns to make each other laugh in this hilarious interview.

Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson displayed their chemistry off-the-pitch in a hilarious interview with Amazon Prime.

The pair were seated across from each other wearing GoPro cameras as they went through five rounds of silly challenges that included drawing each other, a staredown and impressions of their teammates - in an attempt to make each other laugh.

This isn’t the first time the pair have combined for comedic effect; they paired up for a Mr and Mrs-style shoot and a series of videos with KFC titled Wingmen, which sees the pair driving around Liverpool together.

As the duo went through a number of impressions that included Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Naby Keita, it was Robertson’s Mohamed Salah impression that saw them both finally fall into raucous laughter.

He screamed out “Penalty, penalty!” which triggered them to both break down. But it was Alexander-Arnold’s Jordan Henderson impression that had the best reaction.

Having shouted in a particular famous Mackem phrase with an expletive (which was bleeped out) he then did an impression of the Liverpool captain complaining to a referee which saw Robertson fall into uncontrollable laughter.

The full-back pairing have been key to Liverpool over the years, providing a joint total of 102 Premier League assists, and their chemistry seems to be as good off-the-pitch as it is on it.

