Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be about to make Liverpool millions after 'we are looking' claim
Kopites will be keeping close tabs on the summer transfer activity.
It appears that it might be somewhat of a quiet maiden window under Arne Slot. In truth, there is never a flurry of incomings and outgoings at Liverpool. Last year was perhaps an anomaly, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch arriving after the exits of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.
A centre-back or defensive midfielder may perhaps arrive or an additional forward. But there will not be major changes, which Slot has already stated.
That won’t stop Liverpool fans from watching the deals struck around the Premier League. They’ll be keen on how Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and any other outfit with top-four ambitions recruit.
And supporters may also be tracking what becomes of Dominic Solanke. The former Liverpool striker appears to be in demand after a prolific campaign at AFC Bournemouth, scoring 21 goals and recording four assists in 42 appearances. As a result, the Cherries finished 12th in the Premier League.
Solanke’s feats in front of goal have resulted in him being linked with several clubs. They include Premier League trio Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Now it is has been suggested by SportItalia that AC Milan have added the 26-year-old to their list of targets. The Rossoneri require a new number nine after the exit of Olivier Giroud.
Helping Milan’s recruit as a senior advisor is the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who admitted Milan are indeed in the market to bolster their forward options. Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee has also been linked but the San Siro outfit face competition from Manchester United. Former Barcelona marksman Ibrahimovic said: "After Giroud's farewell, there is Jovic, but one place is missing. We are looking for the striker
Should Solanke leave for more than the £19 million Bournemouth paid Liverpool for the centre-forward in January 2019, the Reds will be entitled to 20% of any profit made. It has been suggested the south-coast club have slapped a £65 million price tag on the 26-year-old.
