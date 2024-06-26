Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) | Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing the former Liverpool striker.

Kopites will be keeping close tabs on the summer transfer activity.

It appears that it might be somewhat of a quiet maiden window under Arne Slot. In truth, there is never a flurry of incomings and outgoings at Liverpool. Last year was perhaps an anomaly, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch arriving after the exits of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

A centre-back or defensive midfielder may perhaps arrive or an additional forward. But there will not be major changes, which Slot has already stated.

That won’t stop Liverpool fans from watching the deals struck around the Premier League. They’ll be keen on how Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and any other outfit with top-four ambitions recruit.

And supporters may also be tracking what becomes of Dominic Solanke. The former Liverpool striker appears to be in demand after a prolific campaign at AFC Bournemouth, scoring 21 goals and recording four assists in 42 appearances. As a result, the Cherries finished 12th in the Premier League.

Solanke’s feats in front of goal have resulted in him being linked with several clubs. They include Premier League trio Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Now it is has been suggested by SportItalia that AC Milan have added the 26-year-old to their list of targets. The Rossoneri require a new number nine after the exit of Olivier Giroud.

Helping Milan’s recruit as a senior advisor is the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who admitted Milan are indeed in the market to bolster their forward options. Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee has also been linked but the San Siro outfit face competition from Manchester United. Former Barcelona marksman Ibrahimovic said: "After Giroud's farewell, there is Jovic, but one place is missing. We are looking for the striker