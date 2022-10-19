Do Jurgen Klopp’s comments stand up? Man City and Liverpool’s transfer spending compared
A look at how Manchester City’s spending habits compare to Liverpool’s amid claims from Jurgen Klopp.
Jurgen Klopp has made the headlines recently with criticism of Manchester City’s spending habits. Ahead of Liverpool’s win over City at Anfield over the weekend, the Reds boss was asked about spending in the Premier League and beyond. Klopp did not hold back in his criticism, claiming Liverpool cannot keep up with City, and indeed the likes of Newcastle United, who are backed by Middle Eastern owners.
The Liverpool boss said: “You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it. I know City will not like it, nobody will like it, you’ve asked the question but you know the answer. What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible. Not possible. It is just clear and again you know the answer.
“It is not a problem at all for me, it’s like it is. Don’t ask me that question because you always open this discussion and it’s me telling you. But you all know it, you should know. I heard now that at Newcastle somebody [sporting director Dan Ashworth] said: ‘There is no ceiling for this club.’ Yes, he is right. He is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations, but some other clubs have ceilings.”
Those comments have caused quite the stir, but do they stand up alongside the figures? The answer is yes and no. Across the last five years, which capture the height of City and Liverpool’s dominance at the top, the two clubs have spent very similar amounts when you account for incoming and outgoing transfer fees.
According to Transfermarkt, City’s net spend is £217.76million over the last five years, compared to £216.61million by Liverpool. On that basis, Klopp’s comments don’t really stand up, though there is the question of wages, and the spending power when it comes to wages. That’s particularly relevant this season, given City were able to pay Erling Haaland huge figures to lure him to the Etihad Stadium.
Where Klopp is accurate about spending habits is in the long term. Across the last 10 years, City’s net spend is £965.49million comparing to Liverpool’s balance of £338.06million.
That means City have spent the best part of triple of what Liverpool have across the last 10 years. The Reds have managed to finish three of the last 10 years with a positive spending balance. City, meanwhile, have spent more than they have brought in nine of the last 10 seasons.