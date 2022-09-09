All games in the Premier League and EFL this weekend have been postponed following the death of the Queen, the governing bodies have announced.

The Premier League have postponed this weekend’s fixtures following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.

Liverpool were due to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday, while Everton faced a trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday’s European fixtures for Arsenal, West Ham United and Manchester United all went ahead with the clubs paying tribute to the Queen.

Zurich’s and Arsenal’s players line up during a minute of silence following the announcement of the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: URS BUCHER/AFP via Getty Images

Sports event organisers from across the UK were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of fixtures in the wake of then monarch’s death.

Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.

However, both the Premier League and EFL confirmed the decision had been taken to postpone the next round of fixtures.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game,” a statement from the Premier League said.

“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.