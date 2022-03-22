The vital victory condemned Kendal to the drop.

Prescot Cables, Valerie Park

Ecstatic fans among a near 700-strong crowd swarmed onto the pitch 60 seconds from the end of a nerve-tingling finale which at the conclusion of the season could enable Cables to hold on to their Northern Premier League - West division status.

It was too close to call as the clock ticked to the 90 minute mark - and neither side had managed to break the deadlock.

Then up stepped hero of the hour Sam O’Halleron to smash home from a made-to-measure pass, heralding scenes of unbridled joy from the Pesky Bulls’ players and their followers.

But no one could deny the hosts their smash-and-grab victory at Valerie Park on Saturday after skipper Liam Hollett was given his marching orders following two yellow cards in the first half.

Down to 10 men, Prescot had to show a great deal of second-half defiance but weathered the storm with some grit and determination to emerge with three precious points and slightly erase their relegation worries.

They are now level on points with 17th-placed Newcastle Town, but have played two games more.

Cables will be hoping to reproduce this kind of battling form when they entertain Workington Town on Saturday but the Cumbrians are fighting for the championship and will be a tough nut to crack.

Teams

Prescot: Allen, Nugent, McNally, Hollett, Kearney, Shead, Goodwin, Devine, Buckley, O’Halleron, Williams. Subs: Jennings, Gregory, Farmer, Cannon-Norie, Brickell.

Kendal Town: McClenaghan, Gourley, Basterfield, Higham, Nightingale, Fagen, Wraighte, Grinrod, Yahaya, Makepeace,, Kinkela. Subs: Smith, Huddleston, Thompson-Prempeh, Bailey.