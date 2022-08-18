The keeper made his debut for the Pesky Bulls at the age of 15 and returned to the club last season.

Prescot Cables goalkeeper Josh Liversedge has died aged 31. Image: @PrescotCablesFC/twitter

Followers of non-league football will be shocked to learn of the death of Prescot Cables’ goalkeeper Josh Liversedge at the tender age of 31.

Josh made his debut for the Pesky Bulls at the age of 15 and had returned to the club last season.

A Prescot spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Josh’s family, friends and team-mates at this moment in time."

