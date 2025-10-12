Everton took on Manchester United in their first WSL game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Everton were on the end of a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Everton were defeated 4-1 by Manchester United in their first WSL outing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Hikaru Hayashi had edged the Toffees in front against the run of play during the first half, before a finish from Melvine Malard, a Hikaru Kitagawa own goal and a Jess Park brace turned the contest around in favour of the visitors after the hour mark.

The result marks a fourth loss of the season for Brian Sorensen’s side - with a crowd of 18,154 people watching on for his team’s debut at the new ground.

A golden chance fell United’s way one minute into the contest. A Malard ball from the right found Lisa Naalsund just inside the box, but the midfielder couldn’t control her first-time shot, and fired over the bar.

An even better chance came Elisabeth Terland’s way just moments after, with the striker missing the target with a close-range header.

The visitors’ early pressure continued with a Fridolina Rolfo shot - which went just wide at the front post, while Naalsund forced Emily Ramsey into a save with her second attempt of the afternoon.

Malard was also able to trouble the Everton shot spotter, with a slight deflection on an overhead effort almost causing a headache.

Despite United’s dominance throughout the opening exchanges, it was the Toffees who broke the deadlock in the 15th minute.

A free kick into the box was weakly punched away by Phallon Tullis-Joyce, with Hayashi remaining able to poke the ball home on the rebound.

Terland produced the most threatening moment in the search of an equaliser during the first half, with a reverse strike on the edge of the box just going wide of the post.

Meanwhile, Ella Toone also tried her luck ahead of the break, but her effort was nothing more than a routine save for Ramsey.

Marc Skinner’s side continued to probe after the restart, and eventually got their rewards.

A pass through from Hinata Miyazawa split open the Everton defence. Ramsey was able to deny Malard’s initial strike, but the striker remained alert, and tucked the ball away on the rebound.

Shortly after, United quickly found themselves in front through Kitagawa’s own goal.

The Toffees had failed to deal with a free kick into the box, with a couple of rebounds eventually seeing the ball find its way into the back of the net off the defender as she attempted to clear.

Substitute Park was at the double in the closing stages to seal the win for the visitors. Her first was helped past Ramsey via a deflection off Elise Stenevik, while her second was a well struck curling effort from the edge of the box.

Maz Pacheco had a late opportunity to pull one back for Everton, but fired her effort straight into the hands of Tullis-Joyce.