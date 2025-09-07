Ornella Vignola marked her Everton debut with hat-trick (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton claimed a 4-1 victory over Liverpool in the Women’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

Ornella Vignola marked her Everton debut with a hat-trick - as the Toffees started the new WSL season with a 4-1 victory over Liverpool in the Women’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

Despite being behind at the break, The Reds had been on top for large periods of the first half. Cornelia Kapocs’ early opener was cancelled out by the Spain youth international striker’s first of the afternoon, before a stoppage time header from Katja Snoeijs turned the contest around.

Vignola’s second and third came inside the first 16 minutes of the restart, as the visitors produced a far more dominant showing after the interval.

Sørensen reflects on derby victory

Reflecting on his side’s winning start to the new season, Everton boss Brian Sørensen said: “It gives us good belief. I’m looking forward to seeing the game again, in terms of what really changed.

“I know from the outside you saw the changes we made, but like the actions we were doing as a team collective - that’s what I’m looking forward to seeing.

“We got back into it, and showed character from the go. In the second half, we controlled, we dominated, and created chances to win the game.”

Taylor remaining positive

Despite being on the losing side in his first game in charge of Liverpool, Gareth Taylor was pleased with some of the early signs he saw during the first half.

“It’s where we want to get to,” he said.

“Are we going to be able to achieve that all of the time? - Probably not, because it takes time, it takes confidence, and it takes belief. You’ve got to build on those levels as much as you can. The biggest challenge for me is keeping the faith when we face a scoreline like the one today.

“During the half time team talk, I told the players they were outstanding for 43 minutes, it was the extra four minutes that was the issue.

“We are adapting, but it’s tough. We are making compromises to what we do, and I’m fine with that. I’m not crazy enough to think this style I believe is going to be magic straightaway - it takes time and belief. Making errors is all part of it, unfortunately.”

Match recap

Following a couple of early half chances, the breakthrough came in the 12th minute - courtesy of some individual brilliance from Kapocs.

The attacker showed some quick foot work to drill her way into the box, before unleashing a superb strike past Courtney Brosnan, via the underside of the crossbar.

Moments later, Gemma Bonner came close to doubling the Reds’ advantage. A free kick towards the back post was met by the defender’s outstretched leg, with the first time effort rattling against the bar and back into the danger zone for Everton to deal with.

On their first real attack of the afternoon, the Toffees found an equaliser. After breaking forward into the box Vignola showcased some tidy individual play of her own, cutting back before curling a superb effort into the top corner past Faye Kirby.

In an attempt to quickly find another for the visitors, Snoeijs tried her luck from distance, but this proved to be a straightforward stop for the Liverpool keeper.

The Reds had further opportunities as well, as they looked to retake the lead.

Some good work down the right from Ceri Holland, who was a threat throughout the first half, caused Sørensen’s side a headache in the box, but Marie Hobinger just couldn’t sort out her feet to release a shot with a number of bodies between her and the goal.

Shortly after, the winger also opened up some space for an effort of her own, with a side-footed attempt across the face of goal striking the back post.

In the final moments of the first half, Everton edged their way in front against the run of play. A cross into the box from Maz Pacheco was met by Snoeijs , who got just enough on her header to beat Kirby.

Following the restart, an early block from Bonner was required to stop a Ruby Mace shot from finding its way through towards goal.

It didn’t take long after that for the Toffees to find their third. Pacheco was once again on hand with a dangerous cross into the box, with Ornella heading home for her second of the afternoon.

The forward’s hat-trick was soon complete, courtesy of a bit of fortune, as an unkind deflection left Kirby with no chance of making a save.

From there, it proved a pretty straightforward afternoon for Everton to see out, with a couple of chances to extend the lead further also coming their way.

A strike from distance from Rosa van Gool nearly caught out the sleeping Liverpool defence, as the 21-year-old hit the post under little pressure, while a late block was required to deny substitute Tohi Payne.