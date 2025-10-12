Liverpool took on Manchester City at Anfield in the WSL (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool were defeated 2-1 by Manchester City at Anfield.

In a game of limited chances for the Reds, Cornelia Kapocs had opened the scoring seven minutes into the second half, before the visitors pulled themselves level through Iman Beney on the other side of the hour mark.

Aoba Fujino completed the turnaround for the Citizens in the closing stages, leaving Gareth Taylor’s side still awaiting their first point after five outings.

City’s first half chance came inside the opening two minutes, with Laura Blindkilde Brown placing an effort just wide of the target.

As the visitors continued to build some early pressure, Vivianne Miedema was the next player to try her luck - and saw her attempt from the edge of the box take a touch to help it just over the bar.

Another opportunity fell the way of the Dutch international shortly after, with a strong save required from Rafaela Borggrafe with an outstretched boot.

Kerstin Casparij also tested the Liverpool shot stopper, curling a side-footed attempt straight at the 25-year-old.

Just 25 minutes into the first half, the Reds were struck with an injury blow, with Marie-Therese Hobinger requiring assistance as she left the field.

On the back of that, Taylor’s side grouped together to nullify the City threat until the break. The only really additional chance the visitors had was through Fujino - who saw her attempt stopped by Borggrafe.

The Reds’ first chance of the game came following the restart with Mia Enderby almost catching out Ayaka Yamashita with an effort from a tight angle.

Moments after that, the deadlock was broken in front of the Kop. Ceri Holland whipped a dangerous ball towards the back post - where Kapocs was waiting to head home.

City found their equaliser through Beney in the 64th minute. An off-target header from Khadija Shaw was pushed away by Borggrafe, with the Swiss forward ready on the rebound to fire a shot into the roof of the net.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, the Citizens turned up the pressure as they looked for a winner.

Shaw drilled an effort towards goal, but Borggrafe was equal to it - pushing the ball over the crossbar.

Some brave defending was also required from Fuka Nagano, as she threw her body into the mix to stop Laura Coombs from releasing a shot in the box.

After being denied in the first half, Fujino couldn’t be stopped with just three minutes left on the clock, with a low effort finding its way in at the front post.

Liverpool thought they had found an equaliser in the closing stages of the game, but Gemma Bonner’s celebrations were cut short after finishing on the rebound from a free kick, with a flag for offside condemning Taylor to defeat against his former employers.