WSL: Liverpool's winless league start continues with defeat to Manchester United

Liverpool were defeated 2-0 by Manchester United in the WSL meeting at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

First half goals from Hinata Miyazawa and Ella Toone proved to be enough for the visitors to claim all three points on Merseyside.

Gareth Taylor is still awaiting his first league win in charge of the Reds, with the latest loss following earlier defeats to Everton and Leicester City.

An important block was required from Gemma Evans inside the opening exchanges, after a scuffed clearance presented Elisabeth Terland with a shooting opportunity from close-range.

After one early let off, Liverpool quickly found themselves behind. From a corner, the ball landed nicely for Miyazawa on the edge of the box, with the midfielder’s perfectly struck half-volley finding its way past Rafaela Borggrafe via a slight touch off the post.

Ahead of the half hour mark, the Japan international came close to doubling United’s advantage with a similar opportunity, but on this occasion the ball struck the face of the woodwork and bounced away from danger.

Chances continued to come for the visitors, with Julia Zigiotti Olme being among the players to let Liverpool off.

A cross into the box was met by the 27-year-old, but she couldn’t adjust her body to steer a header towards goal.

Either side of this, there were also further opportunities for Terland, with one shot going well over the bar, and the other safely finding the hands of Borggrafe.

Against the run of play, Liverpool almost levelled the scores in the final moments of regular time in the first half, with a deflected shot from Keri Holland striking the post.

This quickly prompted a reaction from Marc Skinner’s side - who claimed their second in the final moments before the break. An error at the back allowed Terland to play through Toone, with the England international making no mistake with her finish.

Following the restart, there was an early chance for Kirsty Maclean to pull one back, but with a bit of time in the box, the midfielder pulled her effort wide.

Despite producing a much-improved performance in the second half, the Reds just lacked that final bit of quality to find a way past their opponents.

The first big chance fell Cornelia Kapocs’ way. A ball through the middle cut open the United defence, but after finding herself through on goal, the 25-year-old put her effort wide following a last-ditch challenge from Jayde Riviere - with calls for a penalty waved away by the referee to the home side’s frustration.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, Mia Enderby also found herself through one V one. On this occasion, the eventual shot was on target, but it wasn’t enough to beat Phallon Tullis-Joyce.