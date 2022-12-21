The Super League and Challenge Cup winner spent nine years at Saints.

Kyle Amor scored for St Helens against his hometown club Whitehaven. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Super League and Challenge Cup winner during his nine years at St Helens, Kyle Amor will be hoping to help awaken a sleeping giant of the sport next season.

The Cumbrian-born prop forward has put pen to paper on a 12-month deal at 1989 World Club Challenge victors Widnes as they bid to restore former glories, which include seven Wembley triumphs, three Championship successes and six Premierships.

Something of a yo-yo club over recent years and having struggled to keep their heads above financial waters, the Vikings are determined to battle their way back to the top where they feel they belong - and 35-year-old Amor says he is ‘relishing’ the prospect of being part of it and linking up with vastly experienced head coach John Kerr who stunned the RL world when he steered Sheffield Eagles to a 17-8 victory over Wigan in the 1998 Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

The Irish international, who has played more than 300 games since starting his career at hometown club Whitehaven, including 211 at St Helens since 2014, said: “I’m enjoying the atmosphere around the place, it’s quite exciting,

“I’ve no doubts that I’ll be able to do a good job here. My role is ultimately to play, but also to help the young, inexperienced guys around me. I am towards the end of my career, and I’ve had a good few chats with John about my role.”

Having already spent several weeks training with the Vikings, the Cumbrian admits he has been impressed by the contribution of his team-mates and what he has seen from his new team-mates so far.

“There are some strong boys here, I tell you,” he told the club website.

“The technique side of things isn’t quite what it is in Super League, but what they do make up for is the physicality, and the way they apply themselves is second to none.

“We’ve got through some good work. I always think that pre-season should be referred to as the ‘pretend season’ because everyone is feeling good – there’s no pressure, no stress.