Saints triumphed 24-12 in front of a 60,783 crowd at Old Trafford to earn a record ninth Grand Final win.

St Helens secured their place in history and rubber-stamped their status as the most successful team in the Super League era with a fourth consecutive Grand Final triumph.

The reigning champions’ 24-12 victory over Leeds in front of a 60,783 crowd at Old Trafford earned them a record ninth Grand Final win and enabled them to send Kristian Woolf out on a high as the first coach to win three successive Grand Finals.

Having become the first team to win four in a row, Saints will now set their sights on Wigan’s pre-Super League record of seven successive title triumphs from 1990 to 1996 and, with the likes of impressive young guns Jack Welsby and Jon Bennison in their line-up, who is to say they cannot surpass it?

Second bottom of the table in April, Leeds had produced an astonishing turnaround in fortunes to reach a 14th Grand Final but this was a game too far for Rohan Smith’s men.

1. Super League Grand Final 2022 A young fan of St Helens carries a replica of the Grand Final Trophy prior to kick off. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

2. Super League Grand Final 2022 A fan of Leeds Rhinos stands with a fellow fan, wearing a Rhino costume. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

3. Super League Grand Final 2022 The players of St Helens and Leeds Rhinos walk out of the tunnel at Old Trafford. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

4. Super League Grand Final 2022 A fan of St Helens reacts prior to kick off of the Betfred Super League Grand Final match against Leeds Rhinos. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)