Many fans are already hailing the defending champions as the greatest side in the Super League era.

Jonny Lomax of St Helens lifts the Betfred Super League Grand Final Trophy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Saints were crowned as the undisputed kings of Super League after an awe-inspiring and ruthlessly efficient 24-12 victory over title pretenders Leeds Rhinos in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

It was a record-breaking ninth triumph in the competition - one ahead of weekend rivals, Leeds Rhinos - and an unequalled fourth title on the bounce.

Many fans are already hailing the defending champions as the greatest side in the Super League era but at the end of the day it comes down to a matter of opinion and all Saints will be concentrating on now is next season and bringing more silverware to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Neither could they have made a better start to the final - Matty Lees scoring before some supporters had reached their seats - and never really looked back.

Leeds had their moments, particular just before the interval when they cut Saints’ lead to 12-6, but their clear cut chances were almost as rare as a Penny Black stamp and while dying with their boots on, they were outclassed and out-thought by a team who have forgotten what it’s like not to win the coveted championship.

Half back Jonny Lomax won the Harry Sunderland man of the match award following in the footsteps of Kevin Naiquama, Luke Thompson and skipper James Roby.

Lomax also typified the spirit in the Saints’ camp by putting up his hand for selection in recent weeks when not really being 100% fit. He is prepared to go through the pain barrier and that is what you call dedication to duty.

Saints: Jon Bennison, Tommy Makinson, Konrad Hurrell, Mark Percival, Will Hopoate, Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax, Agnatius Paasi, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, Curtis Sironen, Morgan Knowles.

Interchanges: Sione Mata’utia, Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Jake Wingfield.

Tries: Matty Lees (3 mins), Jon Bennison (18), Konrad Hurrell (43), Mark Percival (58)

Conversions: Tommy Makinson (4/4).

Penalties: Tommy Makinson (0/1).

Leeds Rhinos: Richie Myler, Tom Briscoe, Zak Hardaker, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, James Bentley, Zane Tetevano.

Interchanges: Bodene Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters, James Donaldson.

Tries: Kruise Leeming (40), Rhyse Martin (71).

Conversions: Rhyse Martin (2 /2).

Half-time: 12-6

Full-time: 24-12