The Grand National is one of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar, and is set to take place at the iconic Aintree racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday, 9 April.

It is a race which has been a major occasion for over 180 years, with the inaugural race taking place way back in February 1839.

As well as being a showpiece event, the Grand National is also an occasion where many people might take a rare dip into the world of betting.

For the betting novice,one of the preferred ways to place a bet is via a sweepstake.

The final 40 runners have now been confirmed for this year’s Grand National, meaning that we are closer to knowing which horses will compete in the race and who will claim one of the most exciting sporting events of the year.

Here’s all you need to know about how sweepstakes work, how to put one on for the Grand National 2022:

What is a sweepstake?

A sweepstake is a type of betting game which is particularly good for horse racing events.

It is an ideal game especially for betting novices, as there is no real expertise needed in order to place your bet and have fun.

Sweepstakes are almost perfect for the Grand National, which traditionally is a race that attracts the attention of many people not familiar with the sport.

How do sweepstakes work?

When it comes to sweepstakes, anyone can be a winner, as people in the sweepstake pay a set amount for each entry and then pick the name of a horse out of a hat so there is no advantage to be gained.

When organising a sweepstake, people often add money to a kitty which can be seen to make the race itself more exciting.

The money is then split between those who have picked out the winning horse, or horses depending on how generous your sweepstake group is.

Of course, it can be just as exciting playing without any money involved.

Having your own horse for the race can add to the fun of the day, giving you a single horse to cheer on.

How can I draw the sweepstake?

A fun way to carry out a sweepstake with people who might watch the Grand National with you is to write down names on paper, fold them, place them in a hat and have people draw out the names.

If you are taking part in a sweepstake with people you can’t meet in person, you could elect one person to put the names of the horses in a hat and then conduct the draw via a video call.

How do I use an online sweepstake generator?

Another way which is becoming more popular is by using an online sweepstake generator.

Several online sites will have their own version of an online sweepstake generator, which allows the sweepstake to be created by one person.

To put together the sweepstake, you enter the names of all the people who want to take part in the sweepstake and the generator randomly selects horses for them.

In most generators, if you have less than 40 people to match the 40 runners, participants will receive more than one horse in the sweepstake.

How can I watch the Grand National?

An estimated 150,000 people are expected to attend the three day festival.

The Grand National 2022 will also be shown live on ITV 1 and Racing TV.