The club are expecting a near capacity crowd on Friday night.

Saints may be the top team on the field, but off it they come in third, with an average of 11,851 fans at home games last season.

The turnstiles will be clicking merrily at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night when fans welcome home their World Club Challenge winners and then face a date with struggling Leeds Rhinos.

Tickets for the Battle of the Roses are selling like hot cakes and Saints - the defending Betred Super League champions - are expecting a huge gate and advise people currently without tickets to purchase them NOW to avoid disappointment. The west stand is already sold out and spaces are limited in other parts of the stadium.

Winger Tommy Makinson returns to the 21-man squad for the first home game of the season in front ar a near capacity crowd after missing Sunday’s win at Castleford Tigers following an head injury, but skipper James Roby, Will Hopoate, Agnatius Passi and Joe Batchelor are all ruled out - the latter likely to be sidelined for some considerable time.

Saints squad: Welsby, Makinson, Percival, Benninson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Lees, Mata’utia, Knowles, Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Wingfield, Bell, Norman, Davies, Royle, Hurrell, Ritson, Delaney.