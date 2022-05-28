The full back has agreed a deal which will keep him at Saints until at least the end of 2025.

Jack Welsby is one of the most recognisable names in the St Helens squad. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Full back Jack Welsby has signed a new three-year contract at St Helens which will keep him at the Super League club until at least the end of 2025.

The 21-year-old, try-scoring hero of Saints’ dramatic 2020 Grand Final win over Wigan, was an ever-present in 2021 and has missed only one game since inheriting the number one jersey from Lachlan Coote at the start of this season.

Head coach Kristian Woolf said: “Putting pen to paper is an outstanding signing for the club.

“Over the last couple of years, he has progressed from being a talented young player into a bloke who is one of the first picked in our team every week.

“He is a leader in the group and will only continue to improve in his on-field performances and his influence as a leader.

“Jack has already had a massive impact on the competition and on our team in particular.

“This new deal is a great opportunity for him to continue his development and continue to develop that path of becoming one of the best players in Super League.”

Welsby, who has scored 32 tries in 70 appearances so far, said: “It’s another dream come true.