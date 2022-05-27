The man from Merseyside produced a stunning 112 check-out and picked up a prize of £10,000.

Michael Smith was a big winner

Michael Smith had to show plenty of bottle and character to win round 16 of the Cazoo Premier League Darts competition at Newcastle on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old St Helens ace of the oche went into the final weekly stage of the eight-strong event, which features the best players on the planet, as the only one still searching for a table-topping success.

But he put the record straight by beating Michael van Gerwen 6-4, Gerwyn Price 6-3 and title holder Jonny Clayton 6-3 and finished the league part of the tournament in sixth spot.

Bully Boy may have failed to reach the top four play-off stage, which will be held in Berlin early next month, yet at the same time can look back on both the plus and minus points and try to resolve any problems.

Smith said: “To finally get a win under my belt is massive for me. Sadly, I didn’t make the top four but at least I ended on a high and with a positive result.”