James Roby of St Helens. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

James Roby is set to enter his name into the record books when he becomes only the fourth Saints’ legend to join the elite 500 club on Friday night.

The 36-year-old skipper will lead out the defending champions against Leeds at Headingley, treading in the footsteps of three other all-time greats: Kel Coslett (531 appearances), Eric Chisnall (523) and Billy Beynon (514).

It will be magical milestone for the one-club man and hopefully both sets of fans will give him the ovation he deserves.

Prop Alex Walmsley is back in the squad after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, but winger Regan Grace misses out after he left the field early in the Betfred Challenge Cup victory over Whitehaven.

Will Hopoate, Matty Lees and Sione Mata’utia are also absent through injury.