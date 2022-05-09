Kristian Woolf took a calculated gamble to play to the scrum half at the weekend.

Jonny Lomax of St Helens. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Jonny Lomax sank to his knees, head in both hands, as he tried to come to terms with Saints’ 20-18 Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final defeat against old foes Wigan Warriors at Elland Road, Leeds, on Saturday - and who could have blamed him?

The scrum half had battled bravely throughout the week to overcome a bicep injury, as well as going through the pain on the treatment table, before declaring himself fit.

It was a calculated gamble by head coach Kristian Woolf to throw one of his talismen onto the park from the outset but Lomax helped put St Helens in the picture with one of three second-half tries to make inroads to their 14-0 intervall deficit.

It looked to be a crucial turning point until another twist in the tail led to winger Liam Marshall swooping on a loose ball after Lomax’s pass failed to find Jack Welsby and went on a 90-metre sprint for his second try, which put Wigan back in front and on their way to the capital.

“Jonny was probably a bit hard on himself after the game but I thought he did a good job for us overall,” said the head coach.

Woolf also insisted it had not been a risk playing Jonny and the player will feature against Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

“Jonny has ruptured his bicep so he can’t do any more damage there. The rest of his arm and shoulder is as strong as can be and he is going to have to manage it for the rest of the season,” said the Aussie.

Teams

Wigan: Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Jake Bibby, Ian Thornley, Bevan French, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, |Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies. Subs: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrrocks.

Tries: Marshall (3,68), Cust (19), Farrell (30).

Goals: Smith (2/3).

Saints: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Konrad Hurrell, Mark Percival, Josh Simm, Ben Davies, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joe Bachelor, Sione Mata’utia. Morgan Knowles. Subs: Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen.

Tries: Hurrell (47), Lomax (50), Roby (57).

Conversions: Makinson (3/3).

Sin bin: Batchelor (17).

Half-time:14-0.