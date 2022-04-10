Saints won 36-20 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus to progress to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Joey Lussick of St Helens in action against Catalans Dragons earlier this season. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

St Helens produced one of their most clinical performances of the season so far on Saturday - landing a knockout blow to the Catalans Dragons’ hopes of reaching the last four of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

But hard-to-please-head coach Kristian Woolf insisted after an emphatic 36-20 victory over the French outfit at the Stade Gilbert Brutus they can get better, which will send a shiver down the spine of all opposition.

The Aussie said: “The last couple of times we’ve come over here, we haven’t been great but we were much better today.

“But I’ve just told the team we’ve got a lot more in us. We were a bit nervous early on today but once we settled down to being us we were well on top.

“I’m really happy with it, we’ve come out on top against a really top team.

“We’ve another big game ahead of us with Wigan this week and that’s what gets the players excited.

“We all know what the Easter derby means and the players are all chomping at the bit.

“The good news is that there doesn’t seem to be any injury concerns, or issues from this game against Catalans so we’ll be up and ready for Wigan on Friday for sure.”

The Dragons lost star full-back Sam Tomkins early in the game and his replacement Arthur Mourgue failed to inspire Catalans to recover from a 20-10 half-time deficit.

“We conceded some soft tries and it was horrible as a coach to see it,” said boss Steve McNamara.

“We were right in the contest and then we conceded three quick tries in the first half. Up until then we were looking really good but after those disappointing tries conceded it was horrible.

“Our kicking game and last plays were horrible, too, and Saints deserved to win.’’

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Romano, May, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, Garcia, McMeeken, Jullien, Dudson, McIlorum, Napa.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Chan, Dezaria, Kasiano.

St Helens: Welsby, Hopoate, Hurrell, Percival, Makinson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Norman.

Sin-bin: Sironen (31)