St Helens’ Challenge Cup clash with Catalans Dragons too close to call

Few clubs leave the south of France unscathed.

Jack Welsby of St Helens breaks the tackle of Fouad Yaha of Catalans Dragons. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Too close to call! That’s my initial reaction to the blockbusting Belfred Challenge Cup quarter final tie between holders St Helens and 2018 winners the Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday afternoon.

Saints, seeking a 24th appearance in the final where they have triumphed 13 times, will be hoping to extend that winning record but few clubs leave the south of France unscathed by the experience.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory could hinge on a lucky break, a piece of individual magic, or the players available to both squads but Perpignan will be no place for the faint-hearted as two of the Super League’s shining lights go toe-to-toe in a bid to reach the last four of the prestigious competition.

Read More Curtis Sironen escapes high tackle ban as St Helens reveal Catalans Dragons travel plans

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 28, Catalans Dragons 8 (SLR1, 10/2/22)

Catalans Dragons 10, St Helens 12 (SLGF, 9/10/21)

(at Old Trafford, Manchester)

Catalans Dragons 31, St Helens 30 (aet) (SLR23, 4/9/21)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR18, 7/8/21)

Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 16 (SLR7, 22/5/21)

St Helens 48, Catalans Dragons 2 (SLSF, 20/11/20)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR4, 2/8/20)

(at Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 50, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR13, 28/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 18, St Helens 10 (SLR9, 6/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 22, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R4, 8/9/18)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2018 (semi-final) Catalans Dragons 35 St Helens 16

(at University of Bolton Stadium)

2009 (round five) St Helens 42 Catalans Dragons 8

2007 Catalans Dragons 8 St Helens 30

(at Wembley Stadium)

2006 (quarter final) St Helens 56 Catalans Dragons 10

SAINTS’ winger Tommy Makinson needs seven points to reach 1,000 for his career.

- 957 for St Helens (2011-2022)

- 12 for Rochdale Hornets (2013, dual-registration)

- 24 for England (2018, 2021)