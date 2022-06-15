The talented 20-year-old was handed the prestigious No.7 shirt at Saints in 2022.

Lewis Dodd, St Helens.

St Helens’ talented half back Lewis Dodd has signed a contract extension which means he will remain at the Totally Wicked Stadium for at least the next two seasons with an added option of staying until the end of the 2026 campaign.

The 20-year-old scored his first Saints try in a 42-0 win over Wigan in 2020 and went on to make three appearances before his breakthrough season last year when he played 21 times and scored five tries.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His form and exciting potential was rewarded when boss Kristian Woolf handed him the famous number seven shirt in 2022 and he was in red-hot form, scoring seven times in 10 games before his season was sadly cut-short after a significant Achilles injury.

Dodd said: “I love this club, this town, this team and the staff involved so it was quite an easy decision.

“I want to thank my family, Academy boss Derek Traynor and, of course, coach Kristian Woolf who have shown a lot of faith in me.

“To be given the number seven shirt was a very proud moment . Some special people have worn that shirt and it is one that comes with a lot of prestige, so it isn’t something I took lightly.

“I am now on the road to recovery and looking forward to the future. My job now is to get myself fit for next season and that is what I will be doing. Hopefully I will be back out with the boys soon.”

Woolf said: “Doddy fits the type of person we want at this club. He is a young man who will only improve and I believe he has the potential to grow into the best half back in the comp.

“He is at the best club for his development and the length of the deal is a show of faith by both parties.”

The highly-rated half back joined the Saints’ Academy from Halton Hornets in 2017 and quickly made his mark in the scholarship system, scoring five tries in nine games and then a year later he improved again, notching eight times in only seven fixtures.

During the 2019 season, Dodd broke through as a real potential star, leading the Academy to the Grand Final while scoring 21 times in 25 matches and landing 116 goals during the process.

His impressive form saw him called up to the England Academy squad and received a first team squad number for the 2020 campaign.