James Bell banned, eight Saints named in the Lancashire Academy squad, Tara Jones in England Women’s squad.

James Bell, St Helens. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Kiwi James Bell will miss Saints’ next home fixture against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, June 23, after picking a one-match ban following Sunday’s home game against Hull KR.

The former Leigh Centurions forward was found guilty by the RL Match Review Panel of a dangerous contact offence.

Morgan Knowles was also charged with a late hit Grade A offence, but picked up a zero match penalty notice and so is free to play for England this weekend if selected.

⭕ Eight St Helens players have been named in the Lancashire Academy squad for the second of this year’s three-match Origin series against Yorkshire which will be staged at Salford on Sunday, June 26 (kick-off 5pm).

Ellis Archer and Jon Vaughan are both called up for the first time and will be joined by club mates McKenzie Buckley, George Delaney, Kalan Devine, Sam Haynes, Ben Lane and Leunbou Bardyell Wells.

Lancashire won the opening fixture of the series and a second victory will clinch the series.

⭕ Hooker Tara Jones celebrated her 11th-hour call up to the England Women’s squad by scoring one of her side’s tries in a comprehensive 32-6 away win over Wales at Pandy Park on Sunday.

She was joined on the scoresheet by Saints’ team-mates Amy Hardcastle (18 mins), and Shona Hoyle (38 mins).

⭕ Prop Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook will be sidelined for up to five weeks after suffering a fractured cheekbone.

The 36-year-old missed the club’s 26-18 home victory over Hull KR on Sunday and later head coach Kristian Woolf said the Londoner would be out of action for the next four or five weeks at this stage.