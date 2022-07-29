Liverpool-born starlets Alex Greenwood and Nikita Parris featured in England’s nail-biting quarter final win against Spain.

England look to finish their emphatic campaign off in style as they prepare to face Germany in what is shaping up to be a classic sporting rivalry.

Tuesday night saw Wiegman’s squad take down the highest ranked team in Europe. After surviving early pressure, the Lionness’ cruised to a 4-0 thumping over Sweden , starring an audacious backheel goal from substitute Alessia Russo.

England Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in Semi-Final

The quarter-final affair between England and Spain proved tense for those watching across the country. When the full time whistle blew, two Liverpool-locals stood calm, collected and courageous.

Who is Alex Greenwood?

Alex Greenwood is a left-back for England and Manchester City. She won the Women’s FA Cup in her first season at the club.

At eight years old, she joined Everton and progressed through the club’s academy. In 2010, she made her first-team debut for the club.

After Everton were relegated from the Women’s super league, Greenwood joined her childhood club and merseyside rivals, LIverpool. The 28-year-old enjoyed 44 appearances for the reds and even has a mural dedicated to her on Constance Street.

In 2018, she was released by the club and later joined Manchester United. Her maiden season for the red devils saw her captain the side to promotion.

Her penchant for success took the defender to Europe where she had caught the attention of serial winners Olympique Lyonnais. That 2019/2020 season, Greenwood won the quadruple, including the Champions League and Division 1 Feminine title.

She made her debut for England in 2014 and has starred at every major tournament since - scoring a key goal in their 2019 World Cup Round of 16 tie against Cameroon.

Who is Nikita Parris?

Nikita Parris was born in Toxteth , Liverpool.

Parris’ trajectory, similar to her England teammate, started at Everton F.C. In 2010, the Liverpool-fan made her senior debut at just 16.

The forward - who spent four years at the toffees - scored 11 goals in 2014, the season Everton were relegated from the Women’s Super League.

After an impressive 2015/2016 loan spell with the club, Parris signed a two-year contract with Manchester City.

In 2019, the prolific forward was voted Football Writers’ Association’s Women’s Player of the Year. She left Manchester City with 62 goals in 127 club appearances.

Parris is the Women’s Super League’s top scorer of all time and ranks second of all time in assists - ten behind Karen Carney.

This year, Parris returned to the Women’s Super League with a move to Arsenal for a club-record fee of £86,000.