Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: NEIL CROSS

Both Newton-le-Willows and Rainhill are on the fringe of the race for the Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division title with eight fixtures remaining but had fluctuating fortunes at the weekend.

Fifth-placed Newton were on the wrong end of a 36 run home defeat against top of the table Wallasey while Rainhill earned a draw at Wigan.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league leaders, who batting first at Crow Lane East, amassed a total of 190-5 declared (Davies 72, Beaver 61; Patel 2-49,Sartaj 2-64) and in reply Newton were rolled over for 154 with only Haider (90) and Walkden (37) mastering the Wallasey bowling attack.

More than 350 runs were scored in a closely fought match between Wigan and mid-table Rainhill at Bull Hey, where the visitors scored 197-6 declared in which McGladdery (58), Clark (46), Lemur (24 n.o.) and Forsyth (24) were prominent when at the crease.

In the end, however, the target was just out of the hosts’ reach as they finished on 167-7 (Kershaw 4-21, Kelly 2-58, Lemur 1-39).

In the first division, fourth-in-the-table Rainford didn’t enhance their promotion hopes when they toppled to a seven wicket defeatat leaders Lytham. The visitors posted a meagre toal of 87 all out (Bailey 32; Vashisht 5-18, Saunders 4-31) and in reply the Seasiders reached their target comfortably.

Both St Helens Town and Sutton are lying fourth and fifth respectively in the second division and at this stage cannot be ruled out of the honours’ race Sutton kept up the pressure on their rivals with a comprehensive seven wicket success over Parkfield Liscard at New Street where they bowled out the visitors for 104 and in reply blasted 106-3 (Onions 49 n.o, Anders 27 n.o.).

Town, on the other hand, had to be satisfied with a draw on their trip to Alder despite being in the driving seat from start to finish. The visitors, batting first, rattled-up a total 160-8 declared (Gaskell 40, Davies 32, Ellis 26) but the home side hung on at 83-5.

Second X1 results involving local clubs - premier division: Northern 173-9 declared Newton-le-Willows 173 all out - tied game.

First division: Rainford 192 all out Spring View 183 all out, Bootle 97 all out Rainhill 99-2.