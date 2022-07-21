Paddy Pimblett is in action at the O2 Arena in London this weekend in just his third fight for the UFC.
‘The Baddy’ takes on Jordan Leavitt in front of a sold out arena following two wins in two prior appearances.
The 20,000-capacity O2 has sold out in outrageously quick time for both this and the previous UFC event held there back in March.
However, Paddy has made it very clear he wants to fill a bigger arena in the UK. After beating Kazula Vargas in London, Pimblett said: “Get Anfield on and I will sell it out.”
UFC boss Dana White has thrown cold water over the idea with worries about having an event outdoors in the UK’s climate. Yet Paddy believes he is good enough to change the head-honcho’s mind.
“Dana’s umming and ahhing about doing Anfield because of the weather here and stuff like that,” Pimblett says.
“But he also ummed and ahhed about women in the UFC until Ronda Rousey came along. I am like Ronda Rousey. I am that type of fighter. He will do Anfield - promise you.”
The Baddy even confirmed he has held discussions with those at Anfield.
Pimblett, who fights at lightweight in the UFC, told LiverpoolWorld that those in charge at Liverpool FC said there wouldn’t be any space in the calendar until 2024 at the earliest.
That has not dampened Paddy’s enthusiasm, though, in fact, he is actually taking it in his stride.
“I’ve spoken to people at Anfield, and there are no dates available to do there until 2024, 2025, 2026. I want to wait until that Anfield Road stand is finished anyway, so there’s more capacity. I know for a fact I’ll sell that out - easy. That gets sold out.”
Paddy fights on Saturday night alongside fellow British MMA fighters like Molly McCann and Paul Craig, with sixth-ranked heavyweight Tom Aspinall in the main event against Curtis Blaydes, who is ranked fourth.