“I’m coming out to make a statement… I can’t wait to get back in there.”

Liverpool-born UFC star Paddy Pimblett has predicted he will finish his upcoming bout with Jordan Leavitt on Saturday within the first three minutes.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion is fighting in his third bout inside the UFC octagon after making his debut in September 2021.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ doesn’t see a way that Leavitt can trouble him at the UFC London meeting and thinks he’ll finish the fight early.

“To be honest I’m coming out to take his head off within 10 seconds,” Pimblett told LiverpoolWorld. “I don’t see where he can trouble me wherever this fight goes.”

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett

“I can’t wait to get back in there. This is what I was born to do. Get in there and fight and entertain people.

“I feel on fire when I spar, I feel on fire when I’m rolling, when I hit pads. It’s very cliche but it’s the best I’ve ever felt.”

Pimblett, who has won both of his two UFC fights - against Luigi Vendramini and Kazula Vargas - in the first round, is going for a third-straight performance bonus.

He doesn’t just have his eyes set on a hat-trick, he knows he will win another bonus after this fight, such is the confidence of the Scouser.

“I know I’m going to get a performance bonus, I don’t hope it. I know I’m going to get one. I’m going to proper hurt this fool. I don’t see anywhere in the fight where he can test me.

Paddy Pimblett celebrates defeating Kazula Vargas during UFC Fight Night. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“My last two opponents have had strong hands and been able to test me on their feet. The first one I knocked out, the second one I submitted.

“This one, he’s got good grappling but he hasn’t got grappling like me. My grappling is just different. People don’t realise how strong and how bendy and how weird I am on the floor until they actually grapple with me.”

Pimblett has already become a worldwide star since debuting in the UFC and told us before our interview he had more media than anyone else on the card at the O2, such is his popularity and quality inside the octagon. He’s a man in demand who took time out of his last training session at Next Generation MMA to speak to me.

However, as if he hasn’t already, he plans on turning heads with his next bout.

“This one, I’m coming out to make a statement. I’m going to put it on him on the feet and he’ll be the one shooting in, not me.”