Liverpool F.C. grounds team recognised at national industry awards

The Liverpool F.C. grounds team was named Professional Elite Football Grounds Team of the Year at the prestigious Grounds Management Association (GMA) Industry Awards 2025.

The team didn’t have to go far to pick up the award – Anfield Stadium, the iconic home of Liverpool F.C., hosted the ceremony, which took place on Thursday 13thMarch.

The GMA Awards celebrate excellence in grounds management across professionals and volunteers, highlighting the unsung heroes who ensure playing surfaces are in top condition year-round.

Liverpool’s grounds team is made up of 33 members of staff, led by Head Groundsperson Warren Scott. Warren said: "For me, this is a great recognition of all the hard work put in by the team week in, week out. Maintaining the pitch is a year-round challenge, and it can be tough at times, but we always pull together as a team. We’ve also prioritised sustainability over the past 12 months – working to increase biodiversity, recycle, and minimise waste. We’re continuously looking for ways to reduce the use of pesticides and make the pitch management process more environmentally friendly. With the end of the season in sight, we’re focused on ensuring the pitch is in top condition for the final matches."

Geoff Webb, CEO of the Grounds Management Association, added: “The GMA Industry Awards is a celebration of the talented professionals and volunteers in our industry. The dedication and skill of people like Warren and his team makes sport possible at all levels. Winning this award is a fantastic achievement, so we celebrate those who go above and beyond to maintain the highest standards, the team at Anfield is a fantastic example of the talent we have in this sector.

“We also want to acknowledge the many independent schools and universities where grounds staff make a real difference. These institutions rely on dedicated professional teams dedicated to maintaining high-level sporting facilities. Their commitment ensures students can develop their skills on top quality surfaces, and their contribution to the industry is invaluable.”

The awards mark the start of #GroundsWeek 2025, the GMA’s annual campaign to shine a light on the importance of the industry and encourage more people to explore careers in groundskeeping. With 15% of the current workforce set to retire in the next three years, the GMA is focused on attracting new talent and providing pathways into the sector through training and qualifications.

The GMA offers a variety of opportunities for individuals looking to enter the industry, from introductory courses to advanced technical qualifications, helping to build the next generation of skilled grounds professionals.

For more information about the GMA and careers in grounds management, visit: www.thegma.org.uk.