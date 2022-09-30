Jurgen Klopp will hope the international break has re-energised and motivated his squad as they look to kickstart their campaign.

Liverpool’s slow start to the season could come to an end this Saturday as they host Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls are typically known for their compact structure, pressing ability, and technical full-backs, perfected by former-manager Graham Potter.

However, the team from the South-East will have to travel to Anfield for their first game under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi - in front of a crowd desperate to see Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp will be encouraged by the determination and grit shown by his squad as they rescued a late win against an in-form Ajax side .

How did Liverpool’s opponent fare in the last game?

Liverpool’s opponents Brighton will have gone without a game for almost 4 weeks, following postponement of games due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Their last Premier League outing was a ferocious 5-2 thumping of Brenden Rogers Leicester. Leicester took an early lead through Kelechi Iheanacho before being picked apart by a restless Brighton attack.

Alexis Mac Allister was robbed of a sensational hat-trick as his second-half strike was chalked off by VAR. The Argentine completed his brace with a spellbinding free-kick in stoppage time.

Where are Liverpool playing this week?

Liverpool vs Brighton will kick-off on Saturday, October 1 at Anfield. The referee for the fixture is Andy Madley.

When are Liverpool playing this week?

Liverpool vs Brighton is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

How can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton?

To comply with the regulation on televised coverage between 2:45PM & 5:15PM on a Saturday, Liverpool and Brighton will not be televised. Further broadcasting rights are restricted for clubs in the UK, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

BT Sport are providing studio updates on BT Sport Score , broadcast from 2:45pm.

Highlights from all of Saturday’s fixtures will be shown on BBC’s Match of the Day at 10:25pm BST.

How can I stream Liverpool vs Brighton?

You can receive live updates and commentary for Liverpool vs Brighton on the BT Sports website.

