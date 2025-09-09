Liverpool’s Jess Smith shines on two stages at the British Motor Show

Seventeen-year-old Liverpool content creator Jess Smith is carving out her place in the motorsport world, and her latest appearance proves she’s not slowing down any time soon. This summer, Jess was invited to speak on not one, but two major stages at the prestigious British Motor Show — The Next Big Thing and Driven Women.

On The Next Big Thing stage, presented by Fuzz Townshend, Jess joined Oscar Stockley-King, Amelia Wolf, and Emily Grace to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the next generation of motorsport talent. Jess explained how events like the British Motor Show are vital stepping stones, saying it gave her “an amazing opportunity to network and build on my connections.” She also highlighted how the show makes motorsport more accessible for young people who might not have the chance to attend high-cost events like Formula 1.

Later in the day, Jess took to the Driven Women stage alongside Eliza Seville, Belinda Wheelwright, and Belinda Wednesday, with BBC presenter Bobbie Pryor hosting the conversation. The panel shone a spotlight on women pushing for progress in a sport historically dominated by men. For Jess, representing young women on such a high-profile stage was a proud moment. “Being able to represent people who can’t be there themselves is incredible,” she said.

Jess’s dual appearance reflects both her own ambition and her commitment to inspiring others. Through her trackside photography and growing online presence, she’s showing that motorsport media is open to anyone with the drive to get involved.

Liverpool has always produced talent that makes waves beyond the city, and Jess is continuing that legacy. With her passion, creativity, and determination, she’s proving that the next generation of motorsport media is not only young, it’s also female.

You can follow Jess’s journey and see her work first-hand on Instagram at @js.tracksidemedia