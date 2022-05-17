The Rugby Football League has paid tribute to Maurice Lindsay, whose death at the age of 81 has been announced by Wigan Warriors this morning.

Maurice Lindsay remained with Wigan until 2007, when he resigned from his role as chairman.

Ralph Rimmer, the chiet executive officer of the RFL, said: “Maurice will be remembered as one of the most significant leaders in the sport’s history.“

“First at the Wigan club, where the strength of his personality was critical in their emergence as arguably the greatest club side of all-time in this country, one which dominated domestically and flourished internationally, and whose impact extended well beyond Rugby League.

“Then when he moved to the game’s central administration at the RFL, he was the leading figure in driving through the inception of the Super League in 1996, which genuinely transformed the sport.