The victory included a dramatic nine dart finish in one of the most stunning legs of darts the game has ever seen

St Helen’s born darts player Michael Smith put his 2022 heartbreak behind him by winning the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship. Smith beat three time world champion Michael Van Gerwen in front of a packed crowd at the Alexandra Palace, London.

Smith weathered the storm against the Green Machine to win the match 7-4. The win included a dramatic nine dart leg, which was only the second time the impressive feat has been achieved in a final. Both players were on for the finish, but Michael Van Gerwen narrowly missed double 12 to seal the win in the leg. Smith made no mistake, and the dramatic leg victory set him on his way to the title.

This was Smith’s third appearance in the final, having lost to van Gerwen in 2019 and Peter Wright in 2022. His rise to the top of the darting world has been laden with honours, and the biggest title of the lot is now his.

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the final, Smith said that he now wants to “take over” the sport. "I thought [we would] give the crowd what they deserve and they got a magical night. I told you when I got the Grand Slam, I will eventually be a world champion and I want to do what this man [Van Gerwen] has done - I want to take over this sport, but he’s still there.

"It is 1-1 now in the Worlds and I took my chances, but he knows and I do that it is not going to be the last one here where we play each other. I have said it for years, he is the best player in darts and we have got to take our chances and I finally took it."

During the final, cameras cut to Smith’s family who anxiously watched on as the 32-year-old made his way to victory. He paid tribute to his children in the post match interview.

He added: "The two greatest moments in my life are sat over there, both my kids, but if I didn’t have kids that would be! From a sporting memory it’s the greatest ever, I don’t think that will ever be topped. Even if I won a second, it will never top how I just felt then."

England's Michael Smith (L) reacts after winning the PDC World Darts Championship final match against Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace in London on January 3, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)