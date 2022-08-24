Saints will clinch the League Leaders Shield if they beat their long-standing arch-rivals.

Unstoppable force: Morgan Knowles. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Workaholic Morgan Knowles returns to Saints’ 21-man squad for Friday night’s potentially explosive Betfred Super League encounter against old foes Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.

The loose forward, who missed last week’s victory over Hull KR due to suspension, will be champing at the bit for what lies ahead and so, too, will fellow packman Curtis Sironen following a two-match ban.

Their return will be a boost to the squad which is already without Sione Mata’utia, who is suffering from a foot injury.

Neither is head coach Kristian Woolf prepared to risk Will Hopoate, who is plagued by an ongoing hamstring problem, and says he will keep the Tonga international wrapped in cotton wool until the back end of the campaign.

Saints squad: Welsby, Makinson, Lomax, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Batchelor, Knowles, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Passi, Wingfield, Bell, Simm, Davies, Hurrell, Noman, Royle, Bennison, Baxter.