England look to take an early lead over West Indies in the first of three ODIs in the UK this summer 🏏

England look to take a lead over the West Indies in the first ODI international at Edgbaston this year.

The two teams have won two tests, lost two tests, and drawn one, with both teams looking to take a slim lead over the past five ODIs.

Here’s how you can get tickets to see the first game of the ODI series before England face India in their 2025 test series.

It’s set to be a fierce battle between two titans of cricket in Birmingham this summer, as Edgbaston plays host to England and West Indies in the first of a three match ODI series.

The previous five times the teams have faced each other in One Day International formats, fans have been witness to some very exciting results; in the 2024/25 series, the West Indies secured a 2-1 victory, while the 2023/24 series also ended in a West Indies win by the same margin.

The two teams faced off in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 2018/19 series, while England dominated the 2017 series, winning 4-0. In 2016/17, England completed a clean sweep with a 3-0 victory.

Jamie Overton of England reacts after bowling during the 3rd One Day International between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval on November 06, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Getty Images

These matchups have always been packed with intensity, and with both teams hungry to get the 2025 series off to a strong start, the first ODI at Edgbaston is shaping up to be a must-watch thriller.

So how can you make sure you don’t miss out on tickets to see the first in the three match series between England and the West Indies in Edgbaston, before the series moves to Cardiff (June 1 2025) and the Kia Oval in London (June 3 2025)

When are England facing the West Indies in Edgbaston in 2025?

England are set to play West Indies in the first test of the ODI series on Thursday 29 May 2025.

Are there tickets to see England face West Indies in the ODI at Edgbaston?

There are still tickets left to see the first test of the ODI series between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, but tickets are selling fast.

For those not wanting to miss out before payday arrives this month, you can visit the official website for Edgbaston, where tickets are currently being sold - but again, they are going very quick.

Will the ODI between England and West Indies be screened on TV?

Though we’ve not seen any information on the contrary, it looks like TNT Sports will once again be screening the ODI between England and the West Indies at Edgbaston, with the broadcast the exclusive home of the England Cricket team’s live matches.

For more information on the cricketing coverage that TNT Sports are currently offering, or for up-to-the minute details when an announcement regarding television coverage for the first game of the ODI series, visit TNT Sports.

