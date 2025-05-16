Manchester Thunder ready to showcase Netball Super League with trip to Liverpool

Paige Reed (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for England Netball) | Getty Images for England Netball

The Netball Super League heads to Liverpool this weekend - with Manchester Thunder taking on Birmingham Panthers at the M&S Bank Arena.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Vitality Roses goal attack Paige Reed, she is hopeful the event can help the sport reach more people and showcase exactly what it’s about.

Earlier this year, a competition relaunch saw netball take a significant step towards professionalisation ahead a big couple of years internationally, with the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2027 World Cup in Sydney both coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reed is hopeful that Thunder’s game on Sunday afternoon will be the first of a number of big opportunities to grow the game further.

“It’s great that we’re able to play in Liverpool because they’ve got a massive population of people that are keen to be playing and watching netball,” she said.

“It’s nice that we can show them what we can do, and hopefully create an amazing performance so they keep coming back.

“I’m a Red when it comes to football, and it’s a massive area where netball is missing out on, so it’s great that Manchester and Liverpool are coming together to get the sport out there a bit more and showcasing what we can bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good this opportunity has been taken to broaden netball in general. Sometimes there’s a misconception that it’s entry level like when you used to play it when you were in school, but it’s a growing game that’s fast, speedy, agile and competitive.

“Even now with the super shot, it’s even more exciting and will hopefully bring more people in to watch the game.

“With the professionalisation being implemented in the last couple of months and in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games, it’s important that we continue to broadcast how great netball is and how it’s continuing to build.

“This is a starting block for netball to get out there a bit more and be in the media a bit more. Going into the big cities will keep pushing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With it being a big year for myself and a few other Roses girls in different clubs, it’s important that we’re just playing and getting on court, and making the most of it.”

Reed admits there’s going to be some mixed emotions for some of her close ones when it comes to cheering for a Manchester team in Liverpool at the weekend.

The 27-year-old has lived up north for the last few years, after initially joining Leeds Rhinos in 2023, before making the move to Thunder 12 months later.

“Scousers are amazing people and are so patriotic for Liverpool so it’s an amazing place to be,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manchester as a club is incredible, and obviously they’ve got their big football teams as well.

“It’s good to have that sort of unity together, with two big names supporting each other.

“I’m a southerner, I’m from Gloucester, but moved up north when I was playing for Leeds Rhinos, but I absolutely love it up here. Northerners are just so friendly and loving, so it feels like a home away from home.

“My partner is a scouser - I think he’ll just be clapping, I don’t know how much he’ll be cheering when it comes to Manchester. He loves netball, and is a proper fan. His family will all be supporting me, so it’s nice for that side of my life to come together with the other side.”