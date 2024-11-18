Passionate Toffee chronicles history of Everton goalkeepers in upcoming book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Everton fan has turned his passion for goalkeeping into a historical book cataloguing all the club’s keepers.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glovesmen of Goodison: A History of Everton’s Goalkeepers written by Toffees supporter, Paul Owens, is set for release in 2025.

Featuring notable names such as Neville Southall and Jordan Pickford, the book comprises every keeper to have played a minute in net for the blues, including both their men’s and women’s teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owens said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

A young Paul Owens in his childhood bedroom

“I would read books on Dixie Dean and The Holy Trinity – But for me there was never enough on goalkeepers.

“And with Goodison closing at the end of the season, it feels like the right time.”

Owens made use of the Liverpool Echo archives as well as player and fan interviews to aid with his research, but his status as a lifelong blue also came in handy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remembers fondly receiving several letters from Neville Southall and forming a pen pal relationship with his hero.

Paul Owens with his daughter at Goodison Park

He said: “I used to get a letter every few months from Nev asking how my junior career was going. He was a massive hero; I played with my socks down and my shin pads on show. I tried to imitate the inimitable.”

In addition to this relationship with Southall, Owens recalls his grandma handing him copies of The Weekly News which regularly included interviews with Everton goalkeepers.

Owens would cut out the articles and to this day has kept the scrapbook he stuck each clipping into, praising their usefulness for his book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having earned a degree in Linguistics, Owens realised his dedication and skill for writing and made use of this by writing for fanzines such as When Skies Are Grey and The Black Watch.

Goodison Park

Explaining his passion for the Toffees entwined with his skill for writing, Owens said: “I want to marry all of my interests together.”

On top of his full-time teaching job, he runs weekly goalkeeping sessions for girls and formerly managed the Hull and East Riding County girls’ team.

Explaining how he has written this whilst maintaining numerous responsibilities, Owens said: “It’s been hard, but I’ve blitzed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got a very understanding wife and two understanding kids; they know passionate I am about it. I’ve lost evenings to research, but everyone has bought into it.”

Owens hopes to release the book at the end of the 2024/25 season.