Old boy Eamonn McManus has this week paid tribute to one of his former teachers, who also became a legendary coach at Knowsley Road between 1964 and 1967.

Cumbrian Joe Coan, who died at the weekend aged 90, brought St Helens much-needed silverware after a period of limited success, including a league and cup double in 1966.

Life-long fan and owner of St Helens RLFC, Eamonn said: "Joe was undoubtedly one of our greatest and most successful coaches and will always be remembered as such.

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

“He was also my rugby teacher at West Park Grammar School when I started in 1967 and made a huge and inspirational impression upon me for life.

“It was great to see him and his all-conquering Saints’ team of 1966 back at the club on Good Friday 50 years on, when we hosted them before a Wigan game. One of our greatest teams led by one of our greatest coaches.”