Saints crushed Wigan 44-0 in their opening fixture of the Women’s RL Super League, while York beat Huddersfield Giants 50-6.

Caitlin Beevers of Leeds and Jodie Cunningham of St Helens women with the Grand Final trophy. Image: BetFred RL Women’s Super League

Defending champions St Helens face arguably one of their toughest challenges of the season so far when they travel east of the Pennines on Sunday to face the York City Knights in the Women’s RL Super League at the LNER Community Stadium.

Dec Hardman’s side, who opened their league programme with a crushing home victory over neighboursWigan Warriors, will need to produce a similar performance against the Tykes who have recruited well and among their new signings is former Castelford Tiger and England international star Hollie Dodd.

But under Jodie Cunningham’s on-field leadership, Saints have the experience to handle difficult situations which may arise during the course of a match and at the same time she is also relishing what lies ahead for the women’s game in general.

She said: “This is the biggest year women’s rugby league has ever had, I genuinely believe that. The opportunity we’ve got at Saints to hopefully play in all the big games and then, as England players, feature in the World Cup at the end of the year, is massive for us and we just want to take full advantage of everything coming our way.”