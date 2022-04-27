“He has faced some dark times during the past 12 to 18 months.”

Matty Foster

Light is emerging at the end of a long tunnel for 20-year-old Matty Foster.

The St Helens second row forward, who has been sidelined with both an ACL injury and a broken jaw, is ahead of schedule in his recovery programme, much to the delight of head coach Kristian.

Woolf said: “Matty is going great at the moment and showing due diligence. He has faced some dark times during the past 12 to 18 months but he is now doing exceptionally well with his rehabilitation.’’

The head coach also insisted that the former Blackbrook junior will not be risked until he is 100% to avoid any further setback.

Saints have also named their 21-man squad for Friday’s home game against the Salford Red Devils and includes regulars Tommy Makinson, Will Hopoate, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmlsey, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles and Agnatius Paasi.