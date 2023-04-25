St Helens who have won the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final on 13 occasions, face a trip to Betfred Championship club Halifax Panthers in the sixth round of this year’s competition.

Paul Wellens’ outfit last locked horns with their West Yorkshire opponents in the semi-final of the tournament at Bolton in 2019, winning 26-2, but local fans will not need reminding that the Tykes delivered a shock 19-18 victory under the Twin Towers of Wembley in 1987.

On paper, St Helens look odds-on favourites to reach the next round and hopefully by then they will have some of their walking wounded fit and raring to go.

Two other ties which catch the eye are - Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves and the cross-Pennines blockbuster between Leeds Rhinos and holders Wigan Warriors at Headingley.

The winning sides will advance to the quarter-finals which take place over the weekend of June 17-18 and the semi-finals will be played on July 22-23.

Paul Dixon, Scott Wilson, Wilf George and Mick Scott hold the Challenge Cup trophy after Halifax's 19-18 win against St Helens at Wembley in 1987.

The Betfred Challenge Cup Final itself returns to Wembley following last year’s final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a massive triple header to take place which will feature both the men’s and women’s Challenge Cup Finals and the 1895 Cup Final.