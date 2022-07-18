Mata’utia will miss the fixtures against Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tiger after being sent off.

Sione Mata'utia. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Saints have been hit by a double whammy - two of their first team regulars have been banned by the RL Disciplinary match review panel on Monday.

Sione Mata’utia has picked up a three-match ban which means he will miss the fixtures against Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tiger, while loose forward Morgan Knowles will be absent for this weekend’s game in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both incidents occurred in Friday night’s home encounter against Huddersfield Giants. Samoan international Mata’utia was sent off as early as the 16th minute due to what the panel described as ‘lifting an injured opponent contrary to the spirit of the game.’

Knowles’ one match suspension was implemented after a late hit, while three other team-mates, Jack Welsby (alleged dangerous contact), Joey Lussick (alleged foul play in tackle) and Curtis Sironen (alleged high tackle) were all cleared to play in Sunday’s trip to Belle Vue.

Mata’utia, who had successfully overturned a one-match ban for a high tackle to keep his place in the team, was given his marching orders by referee Chris Kendall for lifting Giants hooker Danny Levi as he lay injured on the ground.