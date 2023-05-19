St Helens’ Joey Lussick set to step up against Halifax Panthers

Several players are missing due to suspension and injury and long-time hooker and skipper James Roby is rested.

Saints will be leaving no stone unturned as they wind down their preparations for Friday’s Rugby League Challenge Cup tie against underdogs Halifax Panthers at the Shay.

The 13-times winners of the famous trophy have selected a team which, on paper, should be too powerful for the fourth-placed West Yorkshire Championship side and avoid defeat in what is being dubbed a David v Goliath contest.

St Helens have won their last 15 meetings with Halifax, while the Panthers last victory against their rivals Saints was a 16-10 Super League home win on May 24, 1998.

Saints have also won on their last seven visits to Halifax, last tasting defeat in that same May 1998 fixture.

Friday’s squad: Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Mata’utia Batchelor, Knowles, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Passi, Wingfield, Bell, Norman, Davies, Royle, Ritson, Delaney, Bruines.

Last 10 meetings:

Previous Challenge Cup meetings: