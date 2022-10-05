Sean Long spent the best part of his playing career at St Helens, where he won four Grand Finals and five Challenge Cups.

St Helens legend Sean Long is the new head coach of Featherstone Rovers.

Long, 46, spent the best part of his playing career at St Helens, where he won four Grand Finals, five Challenge Cups, Man of Steel and Lance Todd Trophy.

Sean Long has been named as the new head coach of Featherstone Rovers. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

He later turned to coaching with St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos and this week was named boss of the Championship side - replacing Brian McDermott.

Longy will take control of the West Yorkshire club after the forthcoming World Cup, where he will serve as France assistant coach.

He said: “It feels really good, I’m really honoured.

Advertisement

“I had a spell with the club in 2013, I really enjoyed my time there, the players and staff are great and I’ve kept in touch with a lot of them.