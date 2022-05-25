The defending champions’ trip to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons will be live on Sky Sports.

Super League have confirmed their round 17 fixtures which will be broadcast live by Sky Sports in July.

The opening game will see Castleford Tigers host the Huddersfield Giants on Sky Sports (Friday, July 1, ko 8pm) followed by a top of the table clash in Perpignan as Catalans Dragons face defending champions St Helens (Saturday, July 2, ko 6pm) .

Other fixtures on July 2: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Toulouse Olympique v Hull KR (9pm ).

Sunday, July 3: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors (3pm), Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils (3pm). All kick-offs are shown as local times.