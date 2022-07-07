The 30-year-old Tongan international is an ideal player to be involved in what is likely to be a tough and no-nonsense encounter.

St Helens' Konrad Hurrell (second left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth try against his former club Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Konrad Hurrell, who missed Saints’ defeat against the Catalans Dragons last weekend due to illness, is back in the squad to face deadly rivals Wigan Warriors on Saturday as part of the Newcastle Magic Weekend.

The 30-year-old Tongan international centre invariably lives up to his nickname ‘Hurrellicane’ and an ideal player to be involved in what is likely to be a tough and no-nonsense encounter between two sides hell-bent on winning the Grand Final at Old Trafford in September.

Cade Cust is back in contention for Matty Peet’s Wigan side, after missing the last month of action through injury. Morgan Smithies also returns, following the completion of his four-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Thomas Leuluai drops out of the squad after suffering a calf injury, which will keep him out of action for around six weeks.

Saints’ squad: 1, Jack Welsby, 3. Will Hopoate, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 19. Jake Wingfield, 20. James Bell, 22. Ben Davies, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 24. Dan Norman, 27. Jon Bennison, 29. Dan Hill.