Good news is often followed by bad news. Only 24 hours after powerhouse forward Matty Lees was cleared of an initial one-match ban for an alleged high tackle against the Catalans Dragons, Saints have revealed that top scoring winger Tommy Makinson is out of Saturday’s match against Wigan Warriors at Newcastle.

Makinson left the field with a tight hamstring midway through the first half of last weekend’s game in the south of France and scan results have revealed he will be out for around three to five weeks.

Head coach Kristian Woolf said: “Tommy has had a scan and he is going to be out for in the vicinity of three to five weeks. We are obviously hoping for the shorter and it may end up somewhere in between.

“It is frustrating because we have had a number of injuries in similar positions. From rounds six to seven we had a cluster of forwards who were out for a spell.

“The cluster at the moment is within the outside backs. It is frustrating as it does mean we are a little bit disjointed each week, but I am confident in the squad we have and the players coming in.”